News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Emergency crews tackle ‘large vehicle fire’ on M65 for three hours near Burnley

Emergency services spent more than three hours tackling a vehicle fire on the M65 near Burnley.

By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:58pm

A “large vehicle” caught fire on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 9 (Rose Grove) and 8 (Hapton) at around 12.50pm on Thursday (March 2).

Three fire engines from Hyndburn, Burnley and Padiham, along with the water bowser from Leyland attended the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Dad tests positive for cocaine and cannabis just minutes after dropping his chil...
A vehicle caught fire on the M65 between junctions 9 and 8 near Burnley (Credit: Google)
A vehicle caught fire on the M65 between junctions 9 and 8 near Burnley (Credit: Google)
A vehicle caught fire on the M65 between junctions 9 and 8 near Burnley (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

The vehicle was “well alight” when crews arrived.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, a light portable pump, small tools and dammit mats to extinguish the flames.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crews were in attendance for just over three hours.

Emergency servicesBurnleyM65LeylandPadiham