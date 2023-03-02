Emergency crews tackle ‘large vehicle fire’ on M65 for three hours near Burnley
Emergency services spent more than three hours tackling a vehicle fire on the M65 near Burnley.
By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 1:58pm
A “large vehicle” caught fire on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 9 (Rose Grove) and 8 (Hapton) at around 12.50pm on Thursday (March 2).
Three fire engines from Hyndburn, Burnley and Padiham, along with the water bowser from Leyland attended the scene.
The vehicle was “well alight” when crews arrived.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels, a light portable pump, small tools and dammit mats to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for just over three hours.