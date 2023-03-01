News you can trust since 1886
Dad tests positive for cocaine and cannabis just minutes after dropping his children off at school in Preston

A man tested positive for cocaine and cannabis just minutes after dropping his children off at school in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 3:17pm

A man was pulled over by police after he was spotted driving “erratically” in the Fulwood area at around 8.25am on Wednesday (March 1).

It transpired the man had just dropped his children off at a nearby primary school.

He subsequently tested positive for both cannabis and cocaine at the roadside.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving just minutes after dropping his children off at school in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The 41-year-old man, from Preston, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

PC Oliver Rigby, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We saw a car being driven erratically and with damage, so signalled for it to stop.

“A drugs wipe was carried out, which came back positive. A man was arrested and remains in custody.

“It goes without saying that we will not stand for people being put in danger on our roads and will deal with anybody found to be drinking or taking drugs and then getting behind the wheel.

If you see something suspicious in your area, call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.