Elderly woman hospitalised after car smashes into barber shop in Lancashire

Two fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale attended the scene in Moor Street at around 1pm today (February 2).

One casualty was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters before being given precautionary checks by paramedics.

"We took a woman in her 80s to hospital with a head injury," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.