Elderly woman hospitalised after car smashes into barber shop in Lancashire
An elderly woman was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a barber shop in Ormskirk
Two fire engines from Ormskirk and Skelmersdale attended the scene in Moor Street at around 1pm today (February 2).
One casualty was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters before being given precautionary checks by paramedics.
"We took a woman in her 80s to hospital with a head injury," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.
Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour.
