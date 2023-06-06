Police were called to a collision at the junction of Skeffington Road and Ribbleton Lane shortly after 6pm on Sunday (June 4).

A pedestrian crossing the road was struck by a Kona mountain bike which had been modified to be an e-bike.

The rider, a man in his 30s from Preston, sadly died in hospital after suffering a “serious head injury” in the collision.

An e-bike rider died in hospital following a collision in Preston (Credit: Google)

His family are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy from Preston, was also hospitalised with a broken leg and internal injuries.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening, police said.

Sgt Chris Evans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly cost a man his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident or who has any information to come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 1150 of June 4.