News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Fresh charges over murder of Lancaster journalist Dom Phillips

Police in Brazil have charged two more men over the murder of Lancaster journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, the BBC reported.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:19 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

Phillips and Pereira were shot dead a year ago as they were returning by boat from a reporting trip in the Amazon.

Police have accused one of the suspects, Rubén Villar, of being the mastermind behind the killing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man, who is also known as Côlombia, denied any links to the murder when he was first arrested last year.

Veteran foreign correspondent Dom Phillips visits in a mine in Roraima State, Brazil, on November 14, 2019. - Phillips went missing while researching a book in the Brazilian Amazon's Javari Valley with respected indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Pereira, an expert at Brazil's indigenous affairs agency, FUNAI, with deep knowledge of the region, has regularly received threats from loggers and miners trying to invade isolated indigenous groups' land. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP) (Photo by JOAO LAET/AFP via Getty Images)Veteran foreign correspondent Dom Phillips visits in a mine in Roraima State, Brazil, on November 14, 2019. - Phillips went missing while researching a book in the Brazilian Amazon's Javari Valley with respected indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Pereira, an expert at Brazil's indigenous affairs agency, FUNAI, with deep knowledge of the region, has regularly received threats from loggers and miners trying to invade isolated indigenous groups' land. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP) (Photo by JOAO LAET/AFP via Getty Images)
Veteran foreign correspondent Dom Phillips visits in a mine in Roraima State, Brazil, on November 14, 2019. - Phillips went missing while researching a book in the Brazilian Amazon's Javari Valley with respected indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Pereira, an expert at Brazil's indigenous affairs agency, FUNAI, with deep knowledge of the region, has regularly received threats from loggers and miners trying to invade isolated indigenous groups' land. (Photo by Joao LAET / AFP) (Photo by JOAO LAET/AFP via Getty Images)
Most Popular

Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo reported on Sunday that Rubén Villar and Jânio Freitas de Souza had been charged with murder and hiding the bodies of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips.

Bruno Pereira, 41, who had denounced illegal fishing in the region, was helping veteran journalist Dom Phillips, 57, with his research for a book on conservation efforts in the Amazon region.

According to the report by TV Globo's Fantástico programme, Colombian national Rubén Villar ran an illegal fishing racket in the Javari Valley, a remote area near Brazil's border with Peru and Colombia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other suspect charged last week, Jânio Freitas de Souza, is suspected of having worked for Rubén Villar's criminal organisation. Both men are already in custody.

Rubén Villar was first arrested in July 2022 for allegedly giving false evidence to the police.

He shared a cell with Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, an illegal fisherman who police say has since confessed to killing Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips.

According to police documents seen by Fantástico reporters, police have audio recordings from inside the cell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say that in the recordings, Rubén Villar can be heard warning his cell mate not to tell officers that it had been he, Rubén Villar, who had provided the ammunition used to kill the two men.

Prosecutors think that phone conversations held between Rubén Villar and Jânio Freitas de Souza on the day of the murder indicate that the crime was premeditated.

The remains of Phillips and Pereira were found 10 days after their disappearance. They had been shot dead, their bodies cut up and buried in the forest.

Commemorations to mark the first anniversary since their disappearance are being held on Monday.