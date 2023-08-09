An e-bike and a VW Golf collided in Belfield Road at around 2.15pm on Tuesday (August 8).

The rider of the e-bike, a 19-year-old man from Accrington, suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remained on Wednesday (August 9).

The Golf driver was unhurt.

Sgt Rebecca Price, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some serious injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”