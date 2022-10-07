Driver sinks car into concrete after ignoring road closure signs on A6 in Lancashire
A driver who ignored road closure signs on the A6 was left red-faced after he drove his Peugeot into freshly poured concrete.
Roadwork crews were stunned when the blue Peugeot drove towards them as they resurfaced a stretch of the A6 in Scotland Road, Carnforth last week.
The driver allegedly drove past a number of road closure signs and reportedly moved a barrier before sinking his car into the freshly poured concrete.
The roadworks on the A6 have been ongoing since Monday, September 26, with diversion signs warning drivers about the closure and providing them an alternative route.
But it didn’t stop the driver of the Peugeot from trying his luck as workmen in hard hats watched in astonishment as he ignored their appeals and drove brazenly past barriers, cones and excavators.
The temporary closure was to allow excavation to install gas, water and pumping under the bridge to be carried out.
The Peugeot was later recovered and Lancashire County Council said an investigation is under way to establish how the incident happened.
County Councillor Charlie Edwards, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We have been working closely with the contractors and the town council to ensure the road closure is managed effectively, and are pleased that the careful planning of this work has resulted in disruption being kept to a minimum over the past two weeks.
"We have contacted the contractor to investigate how this incident happened, and they have reassured us that this will not impact the project timescales."