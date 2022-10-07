Preston magistrates heard that 69-year-old Martin Scott was seen exposing himself and performing a lewd act "towards the faces" of the livestock in a Chorley field visible to the public.

Scott, of Finch Mill Avenue, Appley Bridge, pleaded guilty to bizarre act when a charge of outraging public decency was put to him.

Preston Magistrates' Court

He had initially denied committing the offence, which took place on May 29 2021, but changed his plea before a trial started.