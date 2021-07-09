Driver killed in M6 lorry crash which closed motorway yesterday
A man has been killed in an M6 crash involving three lorries near Knutsford in Cheshire yesterday (Thursday, July 8).
Emergency services were called to the motorway south of Lancashire at 12.40pm after the crash between junctions 20 (Lymm) and 19 (Knutsford).
The motorway had been closed in both directions whilst casualties were treated at the scene.
Sadly, police have confirmed that one man has died at the scene and three others were injured.
The northbound carriageway reopened a short time later but the southbound remained closed overnight while emergency repairs were completed at the crash scene.
The motorway fully reopened at 6am this morning.
Cheshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash.
Anyone with any information or video footage is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua quoting IML 1032250.
