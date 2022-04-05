Dramatic pictures show moment Land Rover bursts into flames in Leyland

Dramatic pictures show the moment a Land Rover was engulfed in flames in Leyland.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:09 pm

Two fire engines from Penwortham and Preston were called after a vehicle caught alight in Lodge Lane shortly after 5.25pm on Monday (April 4).

Photos from the scene show the grey Land Rover was engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

A grey Land Rover burst into flames on Lodge Lane, Leyland. (Photo by Phil Gardner)

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

They were in attendance for an hour.

Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the flames. (Photo by Phil Gardner)
