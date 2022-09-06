Delays on the M6 Northbound as two lanes in the Lake District are closed due to collision
This afternoon (September 6), delays are expected on the M6 Northbound as two lanes in the Lake District are closed.
By Aimee Seddon
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:59 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:03 pm
At 12:38 pm, National Highways North West confirmed that lanes one and two (of three) are closed on the M6 northbound between Junction 36 at South Lakes and Junction 37 in Kendal due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle.
Both lanes remain closed for recovery and clean up.
Most Popular
-
1
Body of missing Leyland man Lawrence Taylor found in woodlands after mountain rescue search
-
2
Preston man, 19, killed in weekend crash on M6 at Samlesbury
-
3
Police appeal to trace woman wanted for burglary who has links to Lancashire
-
4
90 minute delays on M6 after crash closes motorway near Stoke
-
5
M6 closure: Police confirm driver involved in M6 crash near Preston died at the scene
National Highways added that there is approximately 2.5 miles of congestion on approach causing 45 minute delays.