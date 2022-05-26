Delays on the M6, M61 and M65 after rush hour crash in Preston this morning

All traffic was briefly stopped and two lanes (3 and 4) remained closed for around 40 minutes after a crash on the M6 northbound between junctions 30 and 31 at around 6.20am.

The vehicle involved has now been recovered and moved to the hard shoulder, with police reopening both lanes shortly before 7am.

It has led to queuing traffic on all three motorways – the M6, M61 and M65.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash has led to queuing traffic on the M6 northbound from J30 (M61 Interchange) to J31 A59 Preston New Road (Samlesbury) this morning (Thursday, May 26)

The M6 northbound is congested from junction 29 (M65 / Lostock Hall) to junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury), and this is adding delays to those travelling on the M61 northbound between junction J8 and the M6.

National Highways say there are currently delays of around 20 minutes against expected traffic.