Delays on the M6, M61 and M65 after rush hour crash in Preston this morning

All traffic was briefly stopped and two lanes (3 and 4) remained closed for around 40 minutes after a crash on the M6 northbound between junctions 30 and 31 at around 6.20am.
The vehicle involved has now been recovered and moved to the hard shoulder, with police reopening both lanes shortly before 7am.
It has led to queuing traffic on all three motorways – the M6, M61 and M65.
The M6 northbound is congested from junction 29 (M65 / Lostock Hall) to junction 31 (A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury), and this is adding delays to those travelling on the M61 northbound between junction J8 and the M6.
National Highways say there are currently delays of around 20 minutes against expected traffic.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for details on any casualties.