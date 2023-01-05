Crash ‘likely to close road for quite some time’ in Preston city centre as motorists urged to find alternative routes
A crash closed a road in Preston city centre, with police urging drivers to find alternative routes.
By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 7:43pm
Police were called to a road traffic collision in Market Street West on Thursday night (January 5).
Officers subsequently closed the road from Friargate, but the car park remained accessible.
“The road is likely to be closed for quite some time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Please find an alternative route.”
“We will update you when the road has reopened.”
Congestion was building in the area following the closure.