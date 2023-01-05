Police helicopter hunts down man accused of stealing waste from council skips

Mark Holden, 41, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Chorley, was arrested after he was hunted by the police helicopter yesterday (Wednesday, January 4).

He has been charged with attempted theft - including theft by 'finding’ – after allegedly sneaking into recycling centres across Lancashire.

Last night, a Vauxhall Vectra believed to be connected to the thefts was spotted by police in the Lytham area.

The National Police Air Service was mobilised to search for a man hiding in Lytham Household Waste Centre on Wednesday (January 4)

The driver was followed to Lytham Household Waste Centre in Saltcotes Road where he reportedly left his vehicle and disappeared into the grounds.

Officers were searching for him when the National Air Police Service radioed patrols and asked if support was required.

The helicopter was already airborne and had completed another job in Darwen earlier that evening.

The pilot and his crew asked if they were needed elsewhere before it returned to base and they were swiftly deployed to the recycling centre.

The chopper used its thermal imaging tech to search the site and a man was later found hiding within the compound.

A number of electrical items, believed to have been removed from containers, were found at the scene.

He was arrested and taken into custody.

Mark Holden, 41, of Beaconsfield Terrace, Chorley, has been bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on January 24.

Why was the helicopter deployed for this incident?

A police spokesman explained: “The National Police Air Service allows us to search a large area quickly. The thermal imaging on the camera allowed us to search the site too, knowing he was hiding.

"It was already airborne and had completed another job in Darwen. NPAS had asked if support was required elsewhere before it returned to base.

