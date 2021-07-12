Crash closes New Hall Lane and London Road junction in Preston

Police closed the busy junction after the multi-vehicle crash outside Lidl at around 8.25am.

Motorists were initially advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes, but the road is expected to reopen shortly.

A police spokesman said: "There is currently a road closure in place in New Hall Lane, Preston at the junction with London Road due to a road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Hall Lane in Preston has been closed at the junction with London Road due to a crash this morning (Monday, July 12). Pic: Google

"Please avoid the area and take other routes where possible. Thank you for your assistance."

Last night (Sunday, July 11), a section of Deepdale Road was closed by police after a car mounted a kerb and hit a wall before flipping onto its roof outside a shop.

You can read the full report and see pictures from the scene here.