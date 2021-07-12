Crash closes New Hall Lane and London Road junction in Preston
A rush hour crash has led to the closure of New Hall Lane at the junction with London Road in Preston this morning (Monday, July 12).
Police closed the busy junction after the multi-vehicle crash outside Lidl at around 8.25am.
Motorists were initially advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes, but the road is expected to reopen shortly.
A police spokesman said: "There is currently a road closure in place in New Hall Lane, Preston at the junction with London Road due to a road traffic collision.
"Please avoid the area and take other routes where possible. Thank you for your assistance."
Last night (Sunday, July 11), a section of Deepdale Road was closed by police after a car mounted a kerb and hit a wall before flipping onto its roof outside a shop.
