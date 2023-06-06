Crash closes M6 slip road near Bamber Bridge as motorists urged to plan ahead
Motorists were urged to allow extra time for their journeys after a crash closed a slip road on the M6 near Bamber Bridge.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Jun 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 19:12 BST
The southbound slip road at junction 29 was closed by police following a collision at approximately 5.35pm on Tuesday (June 6).
“Please plan your route accordingly and avoid if possible,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Traffic was coping well following the closure.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured.
Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.