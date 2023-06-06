News you can trust since 1886
Crash closes M6 slip road near Bamber Bridge as motorists urged to plan ahead

Motorists were urged to allow extra time for their journeys after a crash closed a slip road on the M6 near Bamber Bridge.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Jun 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 19:12 BST

The southbound slip road at junction 29 was closed by police following a collision at approximately 5.35pm on Tuesday (June 6).

“Please plan your route accordingly and avoid if possible,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

E-bike rider dies in hospital after hitting teenage pedestrian in Preston
The southbound slip road at junction 29 was closed by police following a collision (Credit: National Highways)The southbound slip road at junction 29 was closed by police following a collision (Credit: National Highways)
Traffic was coping well following the closure.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

