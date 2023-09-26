Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a collision in Cop Lane at approximately 4.50pm on Tuesday (September 26).

The road was closed in both directions following the crash which occurred near the junction with Rydal Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road will be closed for some time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please be advised that traffic is backing up and we ask you to find alternative routes.

“Thank you for your patience.”