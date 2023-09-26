Cop Lane in Penwortham set to be closed ‘for some time’ following road traffic collision, police warn
A road in Penwortham was closed in both directions following a crash.
Emergency services were called to a collision in Cop Lane at approximately 4.50pm on Tuesday (September 26).
The road was closed in both directions following the crash which occurred near the junction with Rydal Avenue.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road will be closed for some time.
“Please be advised that traffic is backing up and we ask you to find alternative routes.
“Thank you for your patience.”
More to follow...