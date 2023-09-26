News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Cop Lane in Penwortham set to be closed ‘for some time’ following road traffic collision, police warn

A road in Penwortham was closed in both directions following a crash.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Sep 2023, 18:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 18:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to a collision in Cop Lane at approximately 4.50pm on Tuesday (September 26).

The road was closed in both directions following the crash which occurred near the junction with Rydal Avenue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The road will be closed for some time.

“Please be advised that traffic is backing up and we ask you to find alternative routes.

“Thank you for your patience.”

More to follow...

Related topics:PenworthamEmergency servicesLancashire Police