Southport Road was shut for nearly four hours after the crash near the roundabout for Tesco Extra shortly before 7pm.

Police closed the road between West Way and Washington Lane whilst paramedics attended the scene.

North West Ambulance Service said the man suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the crash.

A man was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering a suspected medical episode in Southport Road, Chorley on Thursday night (September 29)

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance, but NWAS was unable to provide an update on his condition.

Southport Road reopened four hours later at around 11pm.

“It was a suspected medical episode and a man was taken to hospital,” said a police spokesman.

