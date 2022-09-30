Chorley crash casualty taken to hospital after suffering medical episode at wheel near Tesco
A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Chorley last night (Thursday, September 29).
Southport Road was shut for nearly four hours after the crash near the roundabout for Tesco Extra shortly before 7pm.
Police closed the road between West Way and Washington Lane whilst paramedics attended the scene.
North West Ambulance Service said the man suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the crash.
He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance, but NWAS was unable to provide an update on his condition.
Southport Road reopened four hours later at around 11pm.
“It was a suspected medical episode and a man was taken to hospital,” said a police spokesman.
“We were called at 6.57pm to a road traffic collision,” added an ambulance spokesman. “We took the male patient, who had a medical incident, by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.”