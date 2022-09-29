Chorley pervert who sexually assaulted a child is jailed after victim set up a secret camera to catch him

Michael Halliday, 67, groped and kissed his victim on numerous occasions, with the abuse starting when she under the age of 12.

Despite living in fear of Halliday, the victim bravely set up a secret camera to catch him in the act of abusing her.

The victim then informed school about Halliday, who reported the matter to police.

Michael Halliday, 67, from Chorley, who sexually assaulted a child, has been jailed for 30 months.

The Preston Child Exploitation Team launched an investigation into Halliday and he was subsequently convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16.

At Preston Crown Court earlier this month, Halliday, of Springwood Drive, was jailed and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Halliday was also made subject of indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order conditions for when he is released from custody.

DS Samantha Bartley, of the South Exploitation Team, said: “First and foremost I want to praise the victim for the incredible bravery she has shown throughout this process. I know Halliday’s offending has had a profound impact on her and I hope the fact he has been convicted for what he did to her will be of some comfort.

“Halliday is an opportunistic sexual predator who targeted his victim for his perverted sexual interests.

“I hope this case clearly demonstrates that the Preston Child Exploitation Team takes all reports of sexual assaults, grooming and similar offences against children extremely seriously and will act upon any information we receive.”

To report a crime email [email protected] or call 101.

