Chaos on Golden Way in Penwortham as traffic lights were out for a week: Lancashire County Council explains why
Drivers in Penwortham have been stuck in long tailbacks after a set of traffic lights at a key roundabout have been off for over a week.
What is happening in Penwortham?
Commuters have been caught up in delays on the A582 Golden Way between the Brown Hare roundabout and the junction before the Penwortham flyover throughout the past week.
The lights on the roundabout had been out since last Monday (December 12), with commuters heading into Preston city centre worse affected. It has taken until this afternoon (Tuesday, December 20) for the lights to be fully fixed.
What have the council said?
A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: "The traffic lights on Golden Way had to be switched off for repairs to equipment which was damaged in a traffic collision on Saturday 10 December.
"As there are no pedestrian facilities on the roundabout we have been able to operate the site without introducing temporary traffic lights which would operate far less efficiently than the existing signals and cause delays to traffic.”
The Council began repairs at the end of last week and they are up and running again as of now.