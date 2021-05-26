Casualty cut free from car and rushed to hospital after crash on M6 near Preston

The M6 northbound at junction 32 (Broughton Interchange) was closed at around 2.50pm today (May 26) following the collision.

Emergency services including police, paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene and a diversion was put in place.

It has now been confirmed a car had collided with a barrier on the slip road leading to the M55 westbound, trapping a person inside.

"Fire crews used holmatro cutting equipment to remove the doors of the car and rescue the casualty," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

"They also administered first aid prior to the casualty being taken to hospital via ambulance.

"Crews were in attendance around one hour."

Traffic has been building on the M6 following the crash. (Credit: Highways England)

No further details have been released about the casualty's injuries.

Traffic on the carriageway was stopped for around 30 minutes before Highways England closed the slip road for nearly one hour.

The carriageway fully reopened shortly after 5pm.

A traffic map of the area. (Credit: AA)