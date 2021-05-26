Banned driver has Mercedes seized after speeding at 130mph in football boots

The motorist was stopped by police in Burnley at around 9.15pm last night (Tuesday, May 25) after he was also spotted driving through two sets of red lights.

After pulling the black Mercedes C63 over, officers were startled to find the driver sporting a pair of bright blue studded football boots.

Officers with Lancashire Police's Tact Ops team seized the Mercedes and had it towed away, whilst the man was reported for a number of driving offences.

A spokesperson for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Was it the fact this driver was wearing football boots while driving? Or that he drove at 130mph and through two sets of red lights.

"Or maybe was it because he was a disqualified driver?

"The answer is all of the above.

"Vehicle seized and driver reported for numerous offences."

