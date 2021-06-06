Car crash closes road in Ashton as emergency services rush to scene
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision in Ashton-on-Ribble this afternoon (June 6).
The accident took place at the junction of Blackpool Road and Tulketh Road at approximately 4pm.
A BMW and a Range Rover were involved in the collision, according to eyewitness reports.
Police were spotted putting road closures in place before advising motorists to take alternative routes.
It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.
More to follow...
