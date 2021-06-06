Car crash closes road in Ashton as emergency services rush to scene

The accident took place at the junction of Blackpool Road and Tulketh Road at approximately 4pm.

A BMW and a Range Rover were involved in the collision, according to eyewitness reports.

Police were spotted putting road closures in place before advising motorists to take alternative routes.

Two cars have been involved in a collision at the Blackpool Road and Tulketh Road junction. (Photo by Ayman Fazeli)

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

More to follow...

