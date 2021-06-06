Trains and cables damaged after large stone 'pushed off railway bridge' in Lostock Hall

A large stone was "pushed off a railway bridge" in Lostock Hall, damaging cables and passing trains.

By Sean Gleaves
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 5:08 pm

The incident occurred in Croston Road, Lostock Hall, on Friday night (June 4), British Transport Police said.

Officers said the offenders pushed the coping stone off the bridge onto the track below, damaging lineside cables.

Passing trains also clipped the stone which caused damage to the bodywork.

Pictures of the bridge and the stone were released this afternoon (June 6) as part of an appeal for information.

"Anyone with information should please text the BTP on 61016, quoting reference number 2100040267," a spokesman for the BTP said.

Trains and cables were damaged after a large stone was pushed off a railway bridge in Lostock Hall. (Photo by British Transport Police)

A coping stone is a flat stone that forms part of a coping - used to cap free-standing walls. Coping stones perform an important role in preventing rainfall from penetrating the wall. (Photo by British Transport Police)