Carol Henshaw says that work to redesign the junction of Fishergate Hill, Liverpool Road, Strand Road and Broadgate, on the edge of the city centre, is putting pedestrian and cyclist safety at risk.

The busy intersection is currently being converted into a so-called “CYCLOPS” junction which, when completed, will give cyclists and walkers much better protection than they previously had at the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A city councillor says parents are worried that children do not have a safe place to cross whiler the works are taking place, but highways bosses say they have installed temporary facilities to keep pedestrians safe

In the meantime, however, Cllr Henshaw claims that those on two wheels and two feet are struggling to negotiate the temporary layout.

“I've had complaints from parents who are saying that there is no safe crossing for when the kids go back to school - I just don't know where they are expected to cross. I’ve asked the road safety unit to come and have a look and see if they can find a safe passage through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also got a lot of cyclists from [this] area going up to Priory [Academy]. How are they meant to get there? I really can't work it out.

“I’ve even had a complaint from a white cane user who was using a temporary crossing [on Liverpool Road, just beyond the junction] which, as far as they were aware, was green for them - yet cars were still coming at them and abusing them,” said Cllr Henshaw, who represents the city centre ward on Preston City Council.

The junction of Fishergate Hill, Liverpool Road, Strand Road and Broadgate is undergoing a £1.8m revamp to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians

She added that the phasing of the temporary lights for traffic exiting Broadgate meant that drivers were often left waiting as long as five minutes for their turn and that, when it did come, only two or three vehicles were let through - and only provided that their path was not blocked by a works vehicle at a key moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yousuf Motala, the Preston City division member on Lancashire County Council - the authority responsible for the junction upgrade - said that frustration was even leading some motorists to jump the lights when they were red.

He told the Post that he was at a loss as to why County Hall had chosen to carry out the work at the same time as new flood defences are being installed on Broadgate.

“Businesses have contacted me concerned that it could close [them because of] all this disruption that’s going on,” County Cllr Motala said.

When the new junction is complete, cyclists and pedestrians will have their own dedicated routes across the intersection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the concerns, a spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said that the CYCLOPS work, which began in September last year, “aims to make travel easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists”.

“Temporary disruption during works are unfortunately unavoidable - however, every effort has been made to safely accommodate all users whilst works are ongoing.

"Currently, there are now a total of three temporary crossing points placed at Strand Road, Liverpool Road and Fishergate Hill.

"A temporary pedestrian crossing has recently been installed on Fishergate Hill, which allows pedestrians to safely cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A partially-sighted pedestrian says that they were shouted at by drivers when using a temporary crossing point that they believed had given them the right of way

"The Liverpool Road temporary crossing includes traffic signal control on the carriageway and accompanying signage to inform drivers to stop at the red light. Any drivers continuing through a red light are breaking the law.

"We are always mindful of the overall impact of any traffic measures we put in place and for these works we have used smart temporary traffic lights to keep disruption to a minimum. This includes a camera system to monitor traffic in real time and alter signal timings accordingly to reduce queuing.

"We appreciate the impact of the flood defence works being undertaken in the area has compounded the issue, but it was not possible to avoid this as it is a multi-year programme and the Broadgate works have to be delivered within set timescales as a condition of funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Work is progressing well at the Broadgate/Fishergate Hill junction. We ask everyone to please bear with us whilst we deliver this exciting scheme – the first of its kind in Lancashire – which will provide a significant enhancement for walking and cycling once complete."

What is a ‘CYCLOPS’ junction?

Standing for “Cycle Optimised Protected Signals”, Preston's new CYCLOPS junction will operate by ensuring that any potential conflict points between cyclists and other road users are signal-controlled. Cyclists are also able to make right turns in a single phase.

The usual crossing points at the junction are currently closed during the works

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, a dedicated pedestrian ring will be formed to segregate those tackling the junction on foot and enable them to navigate it safely. Separate signals for pedestrians and cyclists will help to keep those two groups apart, although they will share a path on the approaches.

It is only the third location where the futuristic design has been installed anywhere in the UK.

The revamped intersection will also align with the Guild Wheel cycle route, which is bisected by the busy junction. A two-way cycle crossing will be created to remove the need for cyclists heading south to circle the new layout.

A report presented to County Hall cabinet members last summer recognised that the reduction in road capacity that will result from the redesign could be of “slight disbenefit” to drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, while officials said that any downsides for motorists will be managed by the optimal setting of the traffic signals, they also explained that the intention behind the scheme – and an explicit requirement attached to the government funding to pay for it – is to “meaningfully alter the status quo” which currently exists between different road users.

The cabinet papers stated: “A degree of driver disbenefit complements the introduction of active travel infrastructure by [encouraging] alternative travel choices, such as the switch to walking and cycling.

“Equally, a reduction in motor traffic resulting from [this] shift may have a positive impact on journey times across the wider network.

“The junction at Broadgate currently presents a major potential conflict point for pedestrians and cyclists along the route from Penwortham to the city centre, which it is recommended requires mitigation,” the report adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cabinet meeting at which the scheme was approved was also told that the safety improvements it will bring are expected to unlock “latent demand” for journeys by bike or on foot along the corridor between South Ribble and Preston.

The £1.8m project - which has been fully-funded by a grant from the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund – follows on from the creation in 2021 of the so-called Penwortham Cycle Superhighway, a segregated lane for cyclists on Liverpool Road between Penwortham Bridge and Cop Lane.

Lancashire County Council says that it has made "every effort" to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe while the junction is upgraded