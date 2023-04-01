With work now well underway on the flood defence scheme designed to protect 5,000 homes from the River Ribble, we took a look at what’s new.

What's new?

Work started in November 2022 and since then, in the Broadgate area of Preston, the Environment Agency and its contractors VolkerStevin have been working on the flood defences at Liverpool Road Bridge and are working down towards Riverside.

Piling activities are underway, which will provide a foundation for the new flood walls and support the construction of the new flood defences. All the existing defences in this area are being replaced, with construction teams needing to work in the river at times to carry out these vital improvements.

Along Riverside, work on the United Utilities sewer network and Electricity Northwest service diversions are essential before flood scheme construction can continue. Work in this area will include new flood walls and the installation of flood gates at Miller Garden Apartments, Ribble Cottages and the entrance to Miller Park.

In South Ribble, the Environment Agency has completed embankments along Golden Way and at the rear of St Mary Magdalen Primary School, and constructed flood walls behind Penwortham Methodist Church.

A sewer diversion has also been completed on Riverside Road, to allow the main construction to continue along the south side of the river.

What is it?

The Environment Agency has been working alongside local councils for more than four years to develop the scheme, which includes new defence walls and embankments on the River Ribble around Broadgate and Lower Penwortham.

The plans will also see existing defences refreshed and the use of glass paneling to maintain river views.

When complete, the scheme will help reduce the risk of flooding to around 5,000 homes and businesses along the River Ribble. Construction of phase one is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

What do the Environment Agency have to say?

A spokesman said: “The Environment Agency and its contractors VolkerStevin are progressing with essential works to construct flood defences and strengthen the existing flood walls along the river Ribble. Work on United Utilities sewers and Electricity Northwest service diversions are continuing and we’d like to thank the community for their patience while we complete this essential work.

“Local residents can get updates on the project via a free app called ‘Engage’ or by visiting the Flood Hub website.”

Pilings in place in Broadgate Photo: EA

Latest developments on the flood defence walls on the River Ribble, Broadgate, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Latest developments on the flood defence walls on the River Ribble, Broadgate, Preston. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Defence work around Penwortham Methodist Church Photo: EA