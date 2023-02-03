A Ford Focus car and a Citroen Dispatch van crashed on Myerscough Smithy Road, close to BAE Systems, at around 5.35am on Friday (February 3).

The driver of the Ford – a man in his 50s from Burnley – was found unresponsive when emergency services arrived.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A man was sadly pronounced dead following a crash near BAE Systems in Samlesbury (Credit: Google)

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s from Blackburn, suffered minor injuries.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with the man’s family at this time.

“We are appealing for information and urging any witnesses, who have yet to speak to police, to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.”