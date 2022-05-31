The pensioner was struck by the tractor whilst crossing Station Road near Morrisons at around 3pm.

Emergency services attended and the road was shut in both directions whilst the man, aged in his 70s, was treated by ambulance crews.

A police cordon remained in place outside the supermarket for around an hour whilst officers established how the collision occurred.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to Station Road, Bamber Bridge, at 3.01pm yesterday (May 30) following reports of a collision involving a tractor and a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian suffered head and arm injuries but these were thankfully non-life changing nor life threatening.

"Road closures were put in place while the incident was dealt with.”