The startled HGV driver was ambushed as he approached a bridge near junction 29 of the M6 in Bamber Bridge, where the rock was hurled at his windscreen shortly before 2am on Saturday (May 28).

In the video, a loud thud can be heard as the rock makes its impact, smashing into the windscreen from 30ft above.

Unable to see through the shattered windscreen of his lorry, the driver was forced to pull over on the hard shoulder to await rescue.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.55am on Saturday (May 28) to reports of stones being thrown from a motorway bridge on the M6 Southbound near Bamber Bridge.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

In the video, a light can be seen shining from the bridge, believed to be the screen of the vandal’s mobile phone.

It is appears to be the latest in a spate of incidents reported in the North West, where rocks have been thrown at motorists from motorway bridges.

Last week, North West Motorway Police said it was made aware of at least ten incidents of youths causing disturbances across the region's motorway network.

On Sunday, the force tweeted a picture of one of the rocks hurled at a passing car.

The rock which was dropped onto a lorry's windshield from a bridge over the M6 near Bamber Bridge on Saturday (May 28)

It said: “Yet another incident relating to youths throwing bricks off bridges - another two vehicles damaged and occupants of vehicles covered in glass.