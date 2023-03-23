News you can trust since 1886
All lanes reopen after multi-vehicle crash closes M61 northbound between junctions 6 and 8

A multi-vehicle collision closed the M61 northbound, resulting in 45-minute delays near Horwich.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:37 GMT

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound carriageway between junctions 6 (Horwich) and 8 (Chorley) at approximately 1.10pm on Thursday (March 23).

Emergency services were called and the carriageway was closed to allow easy access to the scene.

Three miles of congestion and delays of up to 45-minute delays were reported in the area following the closure.

45-minute delays were reported following a multi-vehicle collision on the M61 northbound near Horwich (Credit: Google)
Motorists were subsequently advised to allow extra time for their journeys or use alternative routes.

Two out of three lanes reopened at around 2.50pm, but slow traffic and delays of 20 minutes remained on approach.

At 3.15pm, National Highways confirmed all lanes had reopened.

A traffic map of the area following the closure (Credit: AA)
Residual delays remained, but traffic maps showed conditions were returning to normal.

“Recovery complete after the earlier collision,” spokesman for National Highways.

“Thank you for your patience.”

A crash was also reported on the M6 northbound between junctions 24 (Ashton) and 25 (Bryn) at approximately 2.05pm on Thursday (March 23).

