All traffic stopped on M6 northbound following crash between junctions 24 and 25

45-minutes delays were reported after all traffic was stopped on the M6 northbound following a collision near Ashton-in-Makerfield.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:07 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:10 GMT

The crash occurred in the roadworks on the northbound carriageway between junctions 24 (Ashton) and 25 (Bryn) at approximately 2.05pm on Thursday (March 23).

All traffic was stopped following the collision while emergency services made their way to the scene.

Traffic was building up to junction 22 (Winwick) with delays of 45-minutes reported in the area.

45-minutes delays were reported on the M6 northbound following a collision near Ashton-in-Makerfield (Credit: Google)
“Allow extra time and consider alternate routes,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

A live traffic map of the area following the closure (Credit: AA)
