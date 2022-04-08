All lanes closed on M61 northbound after vehicle overturns between Chorley and Horwich
All lanes were closed on the M61 northbound after a vehicle overturned between Chorley and Horwich.
The incident occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 6 (Horwich) and 8 (Chorley) at approximately 11.30am on Friday (April 8).
Two out of three lanes were also closed on the southbound carriageway while emergency services attended.
The incident – which reportedly involved a car transporter – resulted in an oil spillage.
“Please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible,” a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said.
“Emergency services are currently on scene.”
Road users were advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:
- Leave the M61 northbound at junction 6
- At the roundabout take the A6027 westbound
- At the next roundabout take the A6 northbound
- At the A6/A674 roundabout take the A674 eastbound
- Re-join the M61 at junction 8
A spokesman for National Highways added: “Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”