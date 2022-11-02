The new M55 junction – the ‘missing’ junction 2 – is currently being built between Preston and Blackpool as part of the £207m Preston Western Distributor Road (PWDR) project.

Work on the new motorway – between Swillbrook and the new housing estates in Bartle – has been ongoing since October 2019 and is due to open in Spring 2023.

It’s the biggest new road programme to be funded in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal and will link the M55 to a new junction with Blackpool Road at Lea.

A key part of growth plans for Preston, alongside the proposed Cottam Parkway Railway Station, the new road is expected to open up new housing sites west of the city.

Transport bosses say it will also reduce congestion on existing local roads, particularly around Broughton junction.

New aerial pictures show the four junction slip roads and two roundabouts taking shape – all linked by a new bridge over the motorway in a ‘dumb-bell’ arrangement.

Contractors are also working to install new steel and electronic signs and other equipment at locations alongside the M55 on either side of the new junction.

The latest bird's eye view of the new M55 junction 2 which is due to open in Spring 2023

Lancashire County Council and main contractor Costain are delivering the scheme and are building the new junction for National Highways.

New motorway junction, ten years in the making

Brian Smith, senior project manager for National Highways, said: "It’s starting to look like a proper motorway junction now and it’s on course to be completed and open to drivers next spring - supporting the local economy and relieving congestion at other junctions along the motorway.”

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council, added: “The Preston Western Distributor is ten years in the making, and is much more than your average road scheme.

“Not only will it improve connectivity across the county, but it will open up new housing sites and create more development opportunities, boosting Lancashire’s inward investment potential.

“Access to the M55 motorway and the wider national motorway network will be vastly improved, and the scheme will also help relieve congestion on the existing road network.