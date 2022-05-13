A new junction – the ‘missing’ junction 2 – is currently being built along the M55 as part of the wider Preston Western Distributor Road project.

Lancashire County Council and main contractor Costain are delivering the PWDR scheme and are building the new junction for National Highways.

The aerial pictures show how much progress has been made since the motorway was closed for part of a weekend to remove an old footbridge.

Work has now started on the foundations for new gantries and CCTV installation along the motorway. (Credit: National Highways)

Brian Smith, senior project manager for National Highways, said: “It’s always exciting to see a project of this importance moving from the drawing board and becoming a reality as these new aerial pictures demonstrate.

“The new motorway junction is a vital component of the PWDR project, supporting the local economy and relieving congestion at other junctions along the motorway.”

Work on the new motorway junction has been going on since the PWDR project started in October 2019 and is set to be completed by early 2023.

The latest photographs show progress with the ‘dumb-bell’ arrangement featuring a roundabout on each side of the motorway to serve the new slip roads. (Credit: National Highways)

The junction bridge beams were lifted into place and installed last June.

County Councillor Charlie Edwards, Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Work is progressing well on this landmark project and images like this show the real-time progress our teams on the ground are making.

New aerial pictures show how work has progressed on a new junction on the M55. (Credit: National Highways)

“This progress is due to our multiple partners and contractors working well together with the overall aim to get this road built so it can start to benefit our community.

“The Preston Western Distributor will improve how people live, travel and work in the area, as well as open up access to new homes for development, for the benefit of people and their families.”

The new road, to the west of Preston, will link the M55 to a new junction with Blackpool Road at Lea.

The new motorway junction is being constructed between Swillbrook and Higher Bartle.

The £207m Preston Western Distributor scheme is the biggest new road programme funded in the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

As part of special ‘designated’ funds to support the generation of new jobs and building of new homes, National Highways, which operates the M55, is also contributing £25 million.

Lancashire Enterprise Partnership is also supporting the project with £58m from its Lancashire Growth Deal programme.

Debbie Francis OBE, Chair of the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership, said: “It’s fantastic to see the development of the Preston Western Distributor from up above.

“The project has been helped by £58m of LEP Growth Deal funding and is a great example of how investments of this type have a significant impact on the regional economy, facilitating growth through improving local transport infrastructures.”

The distributor road is the biggest new road programme in the City Deal - an agreement between the Lancashire Enterprise Partnership and Preston City Council, South Ribble Borough Council and Lancashire County Council, along with central government and Homes England.