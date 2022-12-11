Emergency services were called to the scene of the fatal crash in Royds Avenue, off Hollins Lane, shortly after 10pm.

Police closed the road and advised people to avoid the area and find alternative routes whilst police, fire and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

On Sunday (December 11), Lancashire Police confirmed that a casualty – a man from Accrington – was pronounced dead shortly after the crash.

A man from Accrington died after a car crashed into a tree in Royds Avenue, Accrington shortly after 10pm on Saturday (December 10)

The force added that two men, aged 24 and 42, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called around 10.05pm yesterday (Saturday, December 10) to a report of a serious collision on Royds Avenue in Accrington, where it was reported a car had collided with a tree.

“Emergency services attended and found a man with multiple injuries. Sadly he was pronounced dead a short time later. Our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

“Two people – a man aged 24 and from Blackburn and a man aged 42 from Accrington – were arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

"They remain in police custody.”

Police appeal for witnesses

"We have now launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage to assist us.

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant or small, could assist our enquiries.