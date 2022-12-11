Officers have been parked outside the Moor Park pub since the early hours of this morning (Sunday, December 11) and the front entrance has been cordoned off with police tape.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 7.40am today (Sunday, December 11) to reports a woman had been found unconscious outdoors on Garstang Road, Preston.

“Emergency services attended and the woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with an assault.

A police cordon is in place at the entrance to the Moor Park pub in Garstang Road, Preston this morning (Sunday, December 11)

“An investigation has been launched and anybody with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number 367 of December 11.”

Moor Park’s management said officers have requested the pub’s outside CCTV as part of their enquiries into how the woman was assaulted.

The force added that no arrests have been made at this stage.

North West Ambulance Service was approached for further details.

