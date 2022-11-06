A59 Preston New Road heading Eastbound from J31 M6 reopens after 8 hour closure due to a crash

Lancashire Police say the crash, which involved one vehicle, was reported to them at 7.20am on Sunday morning (November 6) and the driver was taken to hospital.

At 8.30am, police said: “Please be aware the A59 Preston New Road heading Eastbound from J31 M6 is currently closed due to a Road Traffic Collision. The road is expected to be closed for some time. Please find an alternative route where possible.

The A59 heading Eastbound from J31 of the M6 reopens after eight hour closure due to a crash

“Many thanks for your patience.”

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two fire engines from Preston attended for approximately one hour. Firefighters used Holmatro cutting equipment, a long board, Milwaukee equipment and small tools to extricate one casualty, and worked to make the scene safe. The casualty was assessed by North West Ambulance Service before being conveyed to hospital.