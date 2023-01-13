The man, aged in his 40s, suffered life-threatening injuries after his red BMW 320 left the road and struck a tree on the A59 near the village of Horton.

Police, ambulance and fire crews rushed to the scene at around 6am and the road was closed whilst paramedics administered emergency treatment.

Lancashire Police said the man is from Great Harwood and was the only occupant in the car.

The force is now appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Marc Glass, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the injured man and his family at this difficult time.

“We are investigating to establish exactly how the collision happened and I’m keen to hear from anybody who witnessed the incident and has not already spoken to police.

“If you saw what happened or have any information regarding the incident, please get in touch.

“Further, if you were driving in the area at the time and have a dashboard mounted camera in your vehicle, please get in touch."

