Police search for wanted Preston man who jumped into River Ribble to escape arrest

Emergency services are searching for a man who is believed to have jumped into the River Ribble to escape police this morning (Friday, January 13).

By Matthew Calderbank
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 11:25am

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Ashbridge Nursery in London Road at around 9am.

The fire service has launched its rescue boat and is searching the river. There are fears for the man’s welfare due to the strong current and cold temperatures in the Ribble.

A squad of police cars are also searching the area and the police helicopter has been deployed.

Police and fire crews are searching for a man who reportedly jumped into the River Ribble whilst fleeing officers in Preston this morning (Friday, January 13)
Lancashire Police confirmed a search is under way for a missing person. It is believed the man is wanted.

Ambulance crews have been stood down and police think he might have swam across to the other side and ran off.

The search continues.

You can watch footage from the river search in our video player.

Police are also searching cars in the area around London Road after the man fled from officers in Preston this morning (Friday, January 13)

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.

More to follow...