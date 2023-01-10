The temporary traffic lights, located on the A583 Blackpool Road, have reportedly been causing problems since they appeared on Monday (January 9).

Angry motorists complained of long delays following their installation, with some stating journeys that should have taken minutes took hours as a result.

The Preston Western Distributor team were quick to explain they were “not responsible for the temporary traffic lights” following complaints from frustrated drivers.

“We are receiving a high number of complaints regarding the traffic lights,” a spokesman said.

“The team were not aware of the lights along our diversion route.

“We are working hard to contact the contractor who has placed these to discuss urgently.”

It is believed the lights may have been installed as work continued on a new petrol station on the road, but this has not yet been confirmed.

“Over an hour to do a seven-minute school run,” one angry resident said.

“If you’re not responsible then the people that are need to sort it out. It’s ridiculous.”

Another added: “Took me two-and-a-half hours to get home last night which should be a 20-minute journey.

A map showing the congestion reportedly caused by the traffic lights (Credit: AA)

“No heads up that they were coming.

“Not helpful at 32 weeks pregnant after a full day at work.”

Heavy congestion remained in the area on Tuesday afternoon (January 10), with queues stretching back to Nelson Way.