A583 Blackpool Road: Lancashire County Council issues statement regarding temporary traffic lights after motorists complain of long delays
Heavy congestion was reported after temporary traffic lights were installed on Blackpool Road in Ashton-on-Ribble, prompting Lancashire County Council to issue a statement.
What happened?
Temporary traffic lights on the A583 Blackpool Road resulted in long queues of traffic following their installation.
Angry motorists complained of long delays following their installation, with some stating journeys that should have taken minutes took hours as a result.
“Over an hour to do a seven-minute school run,” one angry resident said.
“IIt’s ridiculous.”
The Preston Western Distributor team were quick to explain they were “not responsible for the temporary traffic lights” after receiving complaints from frustrated drivers.
Why were the temporary traffic lights installed?
It was later confirmed the lights had been put in place as work continued on a private development at the former Lea Gate petrol station.
What is this new development?
Plans to demolish and rebuild the site were passed by council officers in 2021, with the run-down station being completely cleared to make way for a state-of-the-art 24-hour filling station.
The scheme will also see Costa – the UK’s biggest coffee house chain – build its drive-thru in the city.
What did Lancashire County Council say?
Lancashire County Council said they stepped in as soon as they realised the lights were “adversely affecting vehicle movements”.
“A number of traffic management measures were put in place along the A583 Blackpool Road on Monday relating to highway works connected to the private development at the former Lea Service Station,” a spokesman said.
“These measures were put in place to protect the safety of workers and members of the public and to avoid a full closure of the road.
“As soon as we realised the implemented traffic management was adversely affecting vehicle movements in the area we stepped in.
“We contacted the developer's contractor and they have agreed to limit the use of the temporary signals to off-peak hours, which should help ease the situation at this location.
“Regrettably there will be a degree of disruption until the highway works relating to the private development are completed, which is envisaged as being by the end of the week.
“We would advise the travelling public to take this into consideration when planning their journey.”