70-minute delays and five-miles of congestion following crash on M55
Significant delays of 70 minutes were reported following a crash on the M55.
By Sean Gleaves
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:50 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 7:07 pm
The collision occurred on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 3 (Wesham) and 1 (Broughton) at approximately 3.40pm on Monday (April 4).
One out of three lanes was closed following the crash as emergency services attended the scene.
Severe delays of 70 minutes and five miles of congestion was reported in the area at around 5.30pm.
All lanes reopened at approximately 6.35pm but residual delays of 15 minutes remained.
