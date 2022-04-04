But it’s all comparative, with driver still having to dig deeply to keep their vehicles on the road, despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s recent announcement of a five pence per litre cut in fuel duty for the next year.

It’s now more of a question of being penny wise with some stations cutting prices by a further 1p a litre after dropping prices last week. Other fuel stations have pegged fuel prices over the last few days. Today at Sainbsburys on Flintoff Way, Deepdale unleaded petrol is 157.9p a litre and diesel 170.9p a litre. In comparison at its Cuerden petrol station Sainsburys is charging 159.9p a litre for unleaded and a matching 170.9p a litre for diesel.

Back in October motorists thought prices were too high when they reached a new record (see photo) but those prices now seem a world away.

Price comparison: Motorists thought these prices were high last October when petrol prices beat the previous record high set in April 2012

Motoring organisation the AA counsels drivers to remember to factor in the cost of driving to fuel stations when working out which is the cheapest place to go.

Here’s a look at some of the cheapest prices per litre in recent days according to petrolprices.com

Unleaded

Morrisons Blackpool Road Preston 157.7

Morrisons Riversway Preston 157.7

Sainsburys Deepdale 157.9

Asda Fulwood Automat 158.7

Asda Clayton Green 158.7

Morrisons Leyland 158.7

Tesco Penwortham 158.9

Texaco Broughton Filling Station 159.9

Diesel

Tesco Penwortham 168.9

Tesco Buckshaw 169.9

Asda Fulwood Automat 170.7

Asda Clayton Green 170.7

Sainsburys Deepdale 170.9

Sainsburys Cuerden 170.9

Texaco New Hall Lane 171.9