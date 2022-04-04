Petrol prices near me: This is where to find the cheapest petrol and diesel in Preston, Chorley and Leyland
At last it seems there is some better news for price conscious motorists – prices for petrol and diesel appear to be levelling out locally.
But it’s all comparative, with driver still having to dig deeply to keep their vehicles on the road, despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s recent announcement of a five pence per litre cut in fuel duty for the next year.
It’s now more of a question of being penny wise with some stations cutting prices by a further 1p a litre after dropping prices last week. Other fuel stations have pegged fuel prices over the last few days. Today at Sainbsburys on Flintoff Way, Deepdale unleaded petrol is 157.9p a litre and diesel 170.9p a litre. In comparison at its Cuerden petrol station Sainsburys is charging 159.9p a litre for unleaded and a matching 170.9p a litre for diesel.
Back in October motorists thought prices were too high when they reached a new record (see photo) but those prices now seem a world away.
Motoring organisation the AA counsels drivers to remember to factor in the cost of driving to fuel stations when working out which is the cheapest place to go.
Here’s a look at some of the cheapest prices per litre in recent days according to petrolprices.com
Unleaded
Morrisons Blackpool Road Preston 157.7
Morrisons Riversway Preston 157.7
Sainsburys Deepdale 157.9
Asda Fulwood Automat 158.7
Asda Clayton Green 158.7
Morrisons Leyland 158.7
Tesco Penwortham 158.9
Texaco Broughton Filling Station 159.9
Diesel
Tesco Penwortham 168.9
Tesco Buckshaw 169.9
Asda Fulwood Automat 170.7
Asda Clayton Green 170.7
Sainsburys Deepdale 170.9
Sainsburys Cuerden 170.9
Texaco New Hall Lane 171.9
Morrisons Chorley and Leyland 172.7