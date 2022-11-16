News you can trust since 1886
70-minute delays after car fire closes M6 southbound between Lancaster and Preston

The M6 southbound was shut after a car burst into flames between Lancaster and Preston, resulting in long delays.

By Sean Gleaves
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Nov 2022, 6:26pm

A car burst into flames on the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway at around 4.20pm on Wednesday (November 16).

Traffic was subsequently stopped between junctions 33 and 32 as three fire engines from Lancaster, Fulwood and Morecambe attended the scene.

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure, with motorists urged to allow extra time.

Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported.

Two out of three lanes reopened at approximately 5.20pm, with one remaining closed to allow the fire service to continue to work at the scene.

At 5.55pm, National Highways confirmed the carriageway had fully reopened but warned long delays remained in the area.

70-minute delays were reported after a car burst into flames on the M6 southbound between Lancaster and Preston (Credit: National Highways)

“There are currently delays of 70 minutes and approx. six miles of congestion remaining,” a spokesman added.

