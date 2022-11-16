Officers from the Tactical Operations Unit spotted a Black Volkswagen Golf driving dangerously on the A6 in Chorley at around 9.30pm on September 5.

After failing to stop for officers, the motorist drove through the streets of Adlington, reaching speeds of up to 77mph.

Footage from the high-speed police chase showed the car eventually came to a stop after colliding with a keep left barrier on the A6 Chorley Road.

A high-speed police chase ensued after the motorist failed to stop for officers in Chorley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Neil Fox, 44, from Gidlow Street in Hindley, Wigan, was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to provide a breath sample and failing to stop.

He was later sentenced to ten months in prison for dangerous driving and four months for disqualified driving.