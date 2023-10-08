Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tragic incident unfolded this morning (Sunday, October 7) as emergency services responded to a situation involving two individuals on a rowing boat who had entered the water, resulting in the loss of one man's life.

The emergency services responded to the incident on the River Lune at 7:37am this morning where one man was rescued but sadly a second male was pulled out of the water unresponsive.

The River Lune in Cumbria.

The HM Coast Guard, North-West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the police and members of the public all helped in efforts to rescue the men from the River Lune however the man was later pronounced deceased at hospital.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Lancaster Area Police posted on Social Media: ‘As some of you might be aware there was a significant emergency services response on the River Lune close to Halton Road, Lancaster, and we have some sad news to bring you.

‘We were called at 7.37am today to reports that two men had gone into difficulty on a rowing boat and had gone into the water.

‘There was a significant response led by HM Coast Guard, and also involving colleagues from the North-West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the police and members of the public.

‘One man was rescued but sadly a second male was pulled out of the water unresponsive.

‘Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was later pronounced deceased at hospital. The thoughts and condolences of all of us are with the man’s family at this heart breaking time. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.