Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston's Clip 'n' Climb centre unexpectedly announced closure on Wednesday, 27 September.It's bosses have not revealed why it had closed but it is believed to be related to the lease of the building.

But in a boost to climbing fans, bosses have pledged their determination to reopen in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the exact circumstances haven’t been specified, the statement blames the closure on circumstances relevant to the lease of the Preston building.

What has the climbing centre said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Preston Clip ‘n’ Climb told The Post: ‘We are all very sad that this has happened and we are looking for a new location. Unfortunately at this time, we do not have anything secured but I will definitely let you know if and when we have some updates.

What did the statement read?

The centre announced the closure on Wednesday, 27 September in a statement that read: ‘We have some very sad news to share with you all. Due to foreseen circumstances with the lease of our building we have taken the difficult decision to close our doors.

‘Our last day of trading will be 31st October 2023.

‘We would like to reassure everyone that all bookings and parties up to this date will not be affected by this and we will continue to take bookings until the end of October.

‘We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our staff past and present for a fantastic 7 years of working with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We also want to thank all of our customers over the years. We have enjoyed seeing everyone use our centre, have fun and grow in confidence in their climbing ability.

‘We would love to see you before we close and look forward to the future as we hope to bring Clip ‘n’ Climb back to Preston!