An underwater search team have recovered a body from Preston docks in the search for a missing man.

Officers were called to Britannia Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, at 2.37pm yesterday (September 8) after being notified a body had been found by the search team.

While the body has not been formally identified, a Lancashire Police spokesman said it was believed to be Stephen Walpole, 57, of Ashton-on-Ribble.

Mr Walpole had been reported as missing and had last been seen on the evening of September 3.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Mr Walpole’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad and distressing time.