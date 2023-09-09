Underwater search team recovered body thought to be missing man Stephen Walpole from Preston Docks
An underwater search team have recovered a body from Preston docks in the search for a missing man.
Officers were called to Britannia Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, at 2.37pm yesterday (September 8) after being notified a body had been found by the search team.
While the body has not been formally identified, a Lancashire Police spokesman said it was believed to be Stephen Walpole, 57, of Ashton-on-Ribble.
Mr Walpole had been reported as missing and had last been seen on the evening of September 3.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Mr Walpole’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad and distressing time.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner."