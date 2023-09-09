News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Underwater search team recovered body thought to be missing man Stephen Walpole from Preston Docks

An underwater search team have recovered a body from Preston docks in the search for a missing man.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 9th Sep 2023, 19:10 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An underwater search team have recovered a body from Preston docks in the search for a missing man.

Officers were called to Britannia Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, at 2.37pm yesterday (September 8) after being notified a body had been found by the search team.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Stephen Walpole who is missing from Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are asking for the public's help to find Stephen Walpole who is missing from Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police are asking for the public's help to find Stephen Walpole who is missing from Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the body has not been formally identified, a Lancashire Police spokesman said it was believed to be Stephen Walpole, 57, of Ashton-on-Ribble.

Mr Walpole had been reported as missing and had last been seen on the evening of September 3.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Mr Walpole’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this very sad and distressing time.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner."

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PoliceSpokesman