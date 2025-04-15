Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorcycle rider in his 50s has died following a collision in Chorley.

Police were called at 5.30pm yesterday after a Kawasaki ZX 600 travelling north from the town centre on Park Road lost control on a right-hand bend, close to the entrance with Astley Park.

The tragedy took place near Astley Park in Chorley. | Google

The rider, a local man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died later.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life as a result of this collision.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who saw the motorbike prior to the collision, or anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.”

If you have any information that may asssit police call 101 quoting log 1044 of April 14th or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]