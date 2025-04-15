Tragedy as man in his 50s dies after fatal collision near Astley Park in Chorley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called at 5.30pm yesterday after a Kawasaki ZX 600 travelling north from the town centre on Park Road lost control on a right-hand bend, close to the entrance with Astley Park.
The rider, a local man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and sadly died later.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who has lost his life as a result of this collision.
“I would like to appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who saw the motorbike prior to the collision, or anyone who has any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.”
If you have any information that may asssit police call 101 quoting log 1044 of April 14th or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.