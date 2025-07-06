Tragedy as Lancashire boy, 4, killed by falling gravestone at Rawtenstall Cemetery

A four-year-old boy was killed when a gravestone fell on him at a cemetery in Lancashire this weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Rawtenstall Cemetery in Burnley Road at 1pm on Saturday (July 5).

Paramedics tried to save him but he sadly died from his injuries. Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course.

A four-year-old boy died after a gravestone fell on him at Rawtenstall Cemetery. Lancashire Police said the incident is being treated as a tragic accidentplaceholder image
A spokesman for the force said: "We were called to Rawtenstall Cemetery at 1pm on July 5 following reports a gravestone had fallen onto a child.

"Tragically, and despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the boy sadly died. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto HM Coroner in due course."

Rawtenstall Cemetery is operated by Rossendale Borough Council and a spokesperson said they are working with relevant agencies to understand the circumstances of the tragic incident.

A spokesperson added: "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a young child at Rawtenstall Cemetery today. Our thoughts are with the family at this devastating time.”

